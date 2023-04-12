Corey Gamble Hits Club with Tristan Thompson Amid Khloé Reconciliation Rumors

Tristan Thompson is back in the Kardashian family’s good graces, apparently — but let’s be honest, did he ever really leave?

The professional cheater basketball player was spotted out with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on Tuesday night.

via Page Six:

The duo were photographed leaving hotspot The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, Calif.

Gamble, 42, wore a silk gold set and a large diamond chain for the outing. Meanwhile, Thompson, 32, wore a black T-shirt, matching pants, a blue flannel jacket, sneakers and several diamond chains.

The pals decided to party together after attending the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gamble was seen supporting Thompson courtside, as the athlete recently signed a deal to play for the iconic team.

It comes as no surprise that Jenner’s partner is schmoozing with the pro baller because Kardashian, 38, herself has been spending a lot of time with him lately — seemingly giving her family the green light to also do so.

The Good American co-founder was seen going to McDonald’s with her alleged ex earlier this month and also invited him to their daughter’s True’s 5th birthday party.

However, Kardashian has insisted several times that she has not taken Thompson back.

In March, the “Kardashians” star posted a quote on her Instagram Story that read, “Being single and posting love quotes to confuse people is another level of fun :)” after sparking confusion with a birthday shout-out to her children’s father.

She then appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and reiterated that she is “single”before noting that she has yet to join dating apps.

Kardashian and Thompson claimed they broke up for good in June 2021 after dating off and on since 2016 following Instagram model Sydney Chase’s claims that the NBA champion had cheated with her.

Despite the split, the exes decided to have a son via surrogate. However, the child was conceived just before the news broke that Thompson was having a son with another woman named Marilee Nichols.

Kardashian and Thompson then welcomed their son — whose name has yet to be revealed — in July 2022.

We completely support Khloé and Tristan co-parenting and keeping a positive environment for their children. However, we’d be damned if our mom (or her boyfriend) were out partying with the man who humiliated us multiple time. No ma’am.