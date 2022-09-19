Congrats! Taylour Paige Shows Off What Appears to Be an Engagement Ring [Photos]

Taylour Paige is engaged!

The actress took to Instagram to show off what appears to be a massive engagement ring.

She captioned the photos:

“Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too.”

While she didn’t explicitly say she was engaged, many people took to the comments section of her post to congratulate her.

We did a little digging ourselves and it appears her man is designer Rivington Starchild.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIVINGTON roi rebis (@rrr123label)

Congrats to them both!