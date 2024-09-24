5 Common Myths About Prostate Cancer That You Should Know

BY: Jasmine Tianna Published 3 hours ago

Prostate cancer can be a battle for your body and your spirit.

Prostate cancer is the number one concern for men in the United States. Most men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer are between the ages of 65 and older. There is a rare chance that some men can develop symptoms as early as the age of 40.

According to the American Cancer Society, there have been approximately 299,010 cases of prostate cancer in the United States in 2024. There have also been about 35,250 deaths as well.

The most common myth about prostate cancer is that everyone who develops symptoms dies. We understand that prostate cancer can be a scary journey for most, but death isn’t always the end. In hopes of diluting some fears, we discuss the five most common myths about prostate cancer.

Myth #1: No Symptoms Equals to No Prostate Cancer

Many men will avoid prostate screenings because they are not showing any symptoms. However, studies show that most men who do not develop symptoms can start presenting late-stage cancer symptoms. Some signs to look for include trouble starting or stopping the flow of urine, frequent and urgent need to urinate during the night, blood in the urine or semen, and trouble having or keeping an erection. Although you may not be showing signs of prostate cancer, that does not mean it isn’t present. Screenings are extremely vital in acknowledging early prostate cancer.

Myth #2: Screening Tests Cannot Help

Since most patients have been diagnosed with prostate cancer without having any symptoms, many healthcare professionals have discussed the different screenings necessary to detect abnormalities. The most common screening tests are the prostate-specific antigen blood test and the digital rectum exam. The PSA blood test helps your physician detect elevated levels. However, not all elevated PSA blood tests indicate cancer; some can also be a sign of inflammation of the prostate or an enlarged prostate. It is best to ensure you are discussing the best route for your screening with your healthcare provider.

Myth #3: Treatment for Prostate Cancer Does More Harm Than Having It

Contrary to popular belief, not all men experience uncomfortable side effects with therapy treatments post-surgery. If you experience specific side effects from treatment, speak to your healthcare provider on how to manage your side effects. Some men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer do not always undergo treatment. That said, some providers will just keep a watchful eye on your condition.

Myth #4: Real Men Don’t Need Treatment

It’s true; men are just as terrified as children regarding the doctor. The issue isn’t going more than feeling weak or not as strong. Due to society’s treatment towards men, you will find most men running away from help than towards it. If you feel uneasy speaking with a healthcare provider, seek counsel or group therapy to help you with your discomfort. No matter your prognosis, support is all around you.

Myth #5: Prostate Cancer Is Always Fatal

As mentioned above, prostate cancer isn’t always fatal. In fact, the 5-year survival rate is 90%, which means that most men who are diagnosed are bound to live five years after diagnosis. With treatments and constant communication with your healthcare provider, men have more of a chance for survival.

We understand that hearing you have cancer of any form is unsettling. But to be informed about prostate cancer and understanding the symptoms, as well as regular screenings, can help prepare you. We encourage you to take your health seriously and make an appointment to see your physician.

What other questions or concerns do you have about prostate cancer? Let us know in the comments below.

