Common Doubles Down After Saying He’ll Marry Jennifer Hudson [Video]

Common sees a future with Jennifer Hudson.

In an interview with Today on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the rapper, 52, called Hudson, 43, “an amazing human being” as Al Roker, 70, mentioned some comments he’d made about the pair potentially tying the knot in the future.

Roker said Common made the remarks while in “the hot seat” on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The musician responded, “I didn’t feel like that was the hot seat. I was just being true to who I was. It was the cool seat because it was really, just, man, I was telling my truth and that truth still is there.”

“She’s just an amazing human being, beautiful person. I’m loving watching her on her talk show. I’m a fan. I watch her talk show,” Common continued of his other half, whom he’s been romantically linked to since August 2022.

The “Glory” hitmaker said of Hudson, “In life, for me, I look for people in my life who are uplifting, who believe in a higher power, who treat other people well.”

“I like that she’s busy too. That’s good for me too,” he jokingly added.

Common’s comments came after he spoke about the couple’s “really healthy and beautiful relationship” during a July interview with The Breakfast Club, telling the radio program of Hudson, “If I’m going to get married, it’s to her.”

The rapper — who has been promoting his recent album with Pete Rock, The Auditorium Vol. 1 — then appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show in October, where Hudson jokingly confronted him about the remarks.

“I heard you’ve been even out there talking about marriage,” the EGOT holder said. “What’s that about? I just happened to notice that.”

Common insisted, “You know what, you told me a quote that your mother said, ‘A man knows what he wants.’ I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.”

“If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest,” the actor continued.

Common and Hudson confirmed their relationship during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, over a year after they first sparked dating rumors.

Since announcing their romance, the couple have openly praised one another in interviews. While speaking to PEOPLE in September, Hudson said activism is “definitely” something she and her beau have a shared love for as she revealed how “passionate” he is.

“He’s very passionate about everything he’s into,” she said of Common, adding, “He leads with the heart, and I lead with the heart in everything that I do, as well.”

