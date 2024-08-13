7 Coming-of-Age Gay Movies Worth Adding to Your Watch List

As the LGBTQ+ community is gaining more recognition in all industries, there has been more representation of them in movies as well. For decades, the queer community has been striving to create equal opportunities for all — and they have been able to achieve it. With each fight, the community has been able to create change. Including being represented in coming-of-age gay movies. Many filmmakers are starting to recognize the importance and value that the community brings to the world and to the youth. The LGBTQ+ community has fought for freedom, equality, and the chance to see themselves on the big screen.

Now many filmmakers have given the queer folks the chance to find themselves in these films — but most importantly, the youth. In the new coming-of-age gay movies, all identities are being represented. As the community continues to grow, many people have either been upset by the rise in queer representation while others are appreciating the representation.

Many young people are still “figuring themselves out” as they navigate school, peers, and even their home lives. In a June 2024 article from Action For Children, the publication states the importance of having LGBTQ+ representation in television.

“For children who are exposed to television and other media from a young age, positive representation matters,” the outlet shared. “Seeing themselves authentically represented in media helps the LGBTQ+ children and young people validate their experiences. And it fosters a society in which they feel comfortable being their true selves.”

So now, we see more of a representation of the queer youth on our television screens. Here are seven coming-of-age gay movies for the youth that represent them.

1. ‘Love, Simon’

“Love, Simon” is based on a 17-year-old gay teen named Simon. Simon has not told his family or friends that he is gay before he falls in love with an anonymous classmate online, which causes issues in his life.

2. ‘Mean Girls’

If you’re a millennial, you know this movie all too well. It is a remake of the 2004 hit “Mean Girls.” This project includes Cady’s gay best friend, who helps her navigate the halls known as “The Plastics.”

3. ‘Pariah’

In this coming-of-age gay movie, Alike, a lesbian teenager, is looking for her first lover. However, she is also trying to find ways to confide in her parents about her sexuality.

4. ‘Challengers’

From kids to adults, Tashi is a tennis player-turned-coach training her husband. She later brings her ex-boyfriend and husband together in a pro-tennis match but later decides to have her way with both of them.

5. ‘Moonlight’

Another one of our favorite coming-of-age movies to watch is none other than “Moonlight.” Chiron is a young African-American who grapples with his identity and sexuality as he walks the journey toward manhood.

6. ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’

Patrick is not only just a Wallflower, but he’s also gay. He navigates the ins and outs of being a teenager as he faces the struggles of being queer in high school.

7. ‘Anything Possible’

In this new coming-of-age gay movie, Khal, a high school student with a crush, gets the courage to ask a transgender teen out on a date. Despite the drama the relationship could cause, the two move forward, and their relationship showcases the joys of young love.

Now more than ever, queer folks are being seen, heard, and loved while being who they are. Through these coming-of-age gay movies, LGBTQ+ youths can see life through a different lens without any fears.

What are your favorite coming-of-age gay movies? Let us know in the comments below.