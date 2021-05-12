Colin Kaepernick to Release Book Calling for Abolition of Police and Prisons [Photos]

Colin Kaepernick shared exciting news.

He’s releasing a book called, Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons. It features 30 essays from various contributors, including Colin.

via: Revolt

On Tuesday (May 11), the former San Francisco 49ers star took to Twitter to announce the release. “Today, I’m excited to share that we at @KaepernickPub will be releasing our first title, ‘ABOLITION FOR THE PEOPLE: THE MOVEMENT FOR A FUTURE WITHOUT POLICING & PRISONS,’ on 10/12/21,” he tweeted. “This anthology builds on decades of organizing and writing against policing & prisons & features the work of over 30 contributors plus a reader’s guide, infographics & cover art by Emory Douglas.”

…& features the work of over 30 contributors plus a reader’s guide, infographics, & cover art by Emory Douglas. I'm proud to have edited this collection & hope it adds to the chorus of voices calling for a world without & beyond policing & prisons. #AbolitionForThePeople — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 11, 2021

I’m proud to have edited this collection & hope it adds to the chorus of voices calling for a world without & beyond policing & prisons,” he added. “#AbolitionForThePeople.”

Kaepernick said in a statement that he wants the book to serve as “an introduction to abolitionist concepts, histories and practices.”

“Readers won’t find all the answers here, but we believe they will find useful and provocative questions — questions that can open up radical possibilities for a future where our communities can thrive,” the activist added.

Kaepernick has remained unsigned since his departure from the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Many believe the football player was blackballed from the league over his advocacy for the Black Lives Matter movement, which he demonstrated by peacefully protesting during the National Anthem. He later sued the NFL, accusing owners of colluding against him to keep him out of the league. In February 2019, he reached a confidential settlement with the NFL.

Since then, he launched the Know Your Rights Camp “to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders,” according to the organization’s site.

The book drops on October 12. It’ll be available as a hard copy, audio, and e-book.

#ImWithKap