Coco Jones Signs Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music | lovebscott.com

Coco Jones inked an exclusive publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music ahead of the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

via: Variety

The R&B artist is up for five Grammy awards, including best new artist, at the upcoming 66th Annual Awards after receiving widespread acclaim for her EP, “What I Didn’t Tell You.” Born in South Carolina and raised in Tennessee, Jones started her music career recording songs at the age of nine and went on to land roles on the Disney Channel before signing with High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings in 2022.

“Music has been a constant in my life and the motivation that has anchored me since the very beginning,” said Jones in a press release. “Discovering a team at Warner Chappell that shares that same passion and understands my voice and vision is very special to me.”

“Coco Jones has one of the most unique voices out there, and it’s great to see her having her moment as both a songwriter and artist,” added Ryan Press, president of North America for WCM. “She’s helping pave an entirely new era of R&B and her hustle and work ethic have led to a year of breakthroughs. Now let’s go win some Grammys!”