Coco Gauff Wins the US Open for Her First Grand Slam Title

USA’s Coco Gauff defeats Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their Women’s Singles Final match at the 2023 US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday (September 9) in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

The 19-year-old tennis phenom won her first Grand Slam title, coming back from a set down, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. She’s the first teenager to win the US Open Women’s Singles title since Serena Williams in 1999.

Coco, who is from Delray Beach, Florida, will become the highest ranked American woman and reach a career high of #3 in the world.

Incredible match from an incredible champion!

