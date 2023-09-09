Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Apologize for Letters in Support of Danny Masterson: ‘We Support Victims’ [Video]

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis are speaking out after they received backlash for writing character letters for Danny Masterson during his rape trial.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher says in a video posted to his Instagram on Saturday.

“We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future,” adds Kunis, who sits beside husband Kutcher in the video.

Kutcher then explains how Masterson’s family reached out to him and Kunis to write character letters to “represent the person that we knew for 25 years.”

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Kunis says.

“They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way,” Kutcher adds. “We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

The video concludes with Kunis saying, “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”

Kutcher and Kunis were two of more than 50 people who wrote to the judge in the Masterson sexual assault trial to support the convicted actor ahead of his sentencing. Other stars from “That ’70s Show” who wrote letters include Debra Jo Rupp, who played Kitty on the Fox sitcom, and Kurtwood Smith, who played Red.

An excerpt from Kutcher’s letter reads, “Danny takes his job seriously. He is kind, courteous, and hard working. He treated everyone from the grips to the teamsters to the actors to the caterers as equals. As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one…”

In Kunis’ letter, she calls Masterson an “amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure.” “His genuine concern for those around him and his commitment to leading by example make him an outstanding role model and friend,” she continues.

On Thursday, Masterson was sentenced to the maximum 30 years to life in downtown Los Angeles. He will be eligible for parole when he is 77 years old.