CNN Founder Ted Turner Recovering From Pneumonia

CNN founder Ted Turner, 86, was treated for pneumonia in Florida, where he’s regaining his strength in a rehabilitation center.

Turner was hospitalized with a mild case of pneumonia and is now recuperating at a rehabilitation facility, Phillip Evans, the chief communications officer for Turner Enterprises, said in a statement.

“While he was diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia in 2018 and despite the health challenges it presents, Ted continues to remain resilient and engaged in his professional and personal endeavors,” Evans said.

Turner revealed in 2018 he is living with Lewy body dementia — a common but little-known neurodegenerative disease.

Affecting about 1.4 million Americans, Lewy body dementias — which include Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease dementia — are the second-most common form of dementia after Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

Turner’s daughter, Laura Turner Seydel, said in 2022 her father was “still in the game.” He remains a chairman of his Turner Foundation as well as the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a non-profit he co-founded to reduce global nuclear and technology threats.

“Ted’s disease is not in vain because he has made it one of his priorities to help so many others that have this disease and may not even know it,” Seydel said in her remarks, made at a “Life Itself” conference.

Turner resides on his ranch property in Montana, where his daughter said he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

