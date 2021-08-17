City Girls Say Drake ‘Chopped Our Ass Off’ Final Version of “In My Feelings” [Video]

City Girls have been releasing music together since 2017, but many were first introduced to the rap duo on Drake‘s 2018 hit song “In My Feelings.”

via: Complex

The City Girls said that moment is when they realized they had turned the corner in their careers. “It was a big secret we had to hold in for like a month. … We didn’t ever know if the song was to make the album or not,” JT told the Carlos Watson Show. “We just knew that he wanted us to be on the song. We both did verses. And they called us back and let us know it was gonna be on the album, but it wasn’t a whole verse.”

She said that while “Drake chopped our ass off,” she and Miami are still “thankful” to him. JT also laughed imagining that Drizzy “probably was like, ‘Uh-uh, y’all hoes is not ready for full verses yet, but I’mma give y’all a shot.’”

The two rappers appear on the song’s interlude, where JT raps the quotables “two bad bitches and we kissin’ in the Wraith” and “I need that black card and the code to the safe.”

Yung Miami follows, rapping, “I show him how that neck work/Fuck that Netflix and chill—what’s your net-net-net worth?”

For what it’s worth, Drake did eventually allow City Girls to release the “In My Feelings” remix with their full verses intact.