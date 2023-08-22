Ciara Responds to Criticism That She’s ‘Making TikTok Music’ Now [Photos]

Ciara is standing up to the haters.

via: Complex

Ciara was quick to offer up a response to a basketball coach who likened her current creative output to “TikTok music” after the release of her song “BRB.”

As captured in the screenshots below, the remarks in question began when a Twitter user whose bio lists them as a Virginia-based assistant college basketball coach responded to a clip from the singer by stating that she was “making TikTok music atp.”

Ciara used this as an opportunity to not only respond but to also promote her recently released CiCi EP. The seven-track project arrived last Friday and features collaborations with Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and Big Freedia.

“And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it,” Ciara wrote.

Later, Ciara again addressed the “TikTok music” dig, arguing that it “makes no sense” given the context.

See it all play out below, if you must.

August has been a particularly busy month for Ciara, who mere days ago announced that she and Russell Wilson were expecting their third child together. She also rolled out the aforementioned CiCi EP, which marked her first new project since 2019’s full-length Beauty Marks.