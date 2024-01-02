Chrisean Rock Breaks Up Tamar Braxton's Prayer Circle Backstage At Show In New Video

Chrisean Rock’s cameo at Tamar Braxton’s L.A. concert seemingly started harmlessly — she joined a pre-show prayer backstage.

via: HotNewHipHop

It had been a relatively quiet few days by Chrisean Rock’s standards leading up to New Year’s Eve. But now she’s being roped back into a tailspin of previous drama from back in November. As the story goes, Chrisean was backstage at one of Tamar Braxton’s shows in Los Angeles. She was expecting to perform, but when she was told that she wasn’t on the schedule at all a heated altercation sparked. That resulted in Chrisean allegedly assaulting one of Braxton’s backup dancers James Wright and putting him in the hospital.

While Rock denies that the fight ever happened, it’s her word against numerous others who shared their perspectives on the night. Now, a new video acquired by TMZ may shed some light on how tensions first arose backstage at the show. In the clip, Chrisean breaks up a prayer circle being held backstage with Toni Braxton looking particularly upset by the move. They claim that it wasn’t the incident that ultimately led to the fight, though it’s easy to see how it could have contributed to things escalating.

Check out the newly shared video below.