Drake Shows Blunt Snoop Dogg Gifted Him While Looking Back At 2023

Like many other social media users, Drake wrapped up 2023 with a post sharing some highlights from his year.

via: Complex

2023 was another huge year for Drizzy, who released his eighth solo album For All the Dogs, and went on a sold-out North American tour with 21 Savage. Capping off the year, he shared a post featuring pictures highlighting some of the moments from the year alongside some throwback photos including one of him at a Hooters. “First thought for 2024: I’m not your emotional support dog,” he captioned the post.

In the Instagram carousel, he also included a picture showing a hand-rolled blunt gifted to him by Snoop Dogg. “July 27, 2023, Blunt rolled by Snoop Dogg,” reads the note included with the blunt, which sits next to a blue bandana.

Snoop reposted the image to his own Instagram not long after, confirming it was the real deal. “Happy New Year neffew,” he wrote.

After another huge year, Drake is already looking ahead to 2024. Last month, he indicated that he’s “definitely going on a Europe tour next year.” He added that he would also like to hit up several cities he’s never been to, including Tokyo.

The rapper closed out 2023 with one last video for For All the Dogs, with the Morgan Wallen-starring video for “You Broke My Heart.” The clip sees the two musicians attempting to leave behind their scorned ex-girlfriends only to get blown up by them.

He was also recently spotted hanging out with Camila Cabello in the Caribbean, sparking romance rumors.