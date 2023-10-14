Chris Rock Wants Jada Pinkett-Smith to 'Keep His Name Out Her Damn Mouth' After Claiming He Asked Her on Date During Will Smith Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed to People magazine that she has not spoken to Chris Rock since the night of the 2022 Oscars.

Rock would like Jada to “keep his name out of her damn mouth” after bringing up the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap and claiming the comedian asked her out on a date when she was married to the Men in Black star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders shared Rock is “frustrated” that Jada continues to talk about him on her press tour for her upcoming biography, Worthy.

“Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that her and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will,” a source told Daily Mail on Friday.

“Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that,” the insider said, explaining, “He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront.”

The secret-spiller added that “Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jada has been running her mouth around town, dropping truths about her personal life with Will. Possibly the most shocking revelation is that she’s been separated from Will for the past seven years despite attending red carpets and events together while projecting the ultimate family image.

She also called Tupac her “soulmate” and claimed they never hooked up, with fans believing her comments were an unnecessary shot at her estranged husband.

But Rock is only mad because Jada continues to talk about him.

Jada said she was “shocked” by the 2022 Oscars slap — but not for the reason you might think.

When Will shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—— mouth,” she was surprised because they had been secretly separated for years and no longer called each other husband and wife.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Jada told Hoda Kotb in an NBC News primetime special.

She also claimed that Rock quietly apologized to her after making a crack about her baldness. The Girls Trip actress had confirmed she had alopecia years before.

According to Jada, Rock’s apology angered Will even more.

“Will’s still talking cause now he’s mad because Chris is talking to me, and I go ‘Chris, this is about some old s—.’ That’s all I could think to say. It’s not him whatsoever,” she spilled.

Jada later revealed that Rock once called her to shoot his shot after hearing rumors that she was divorcing Will.

“So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No, Chris, those are just rumors,'” she said.

“He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

Jada and Will married in 1997 and share two kids: Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22. The actor also fathered his oldest child, Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Sources shared that Jaden and Willow are “extremely fragile right now,” adding the kids are “clearly traumatized by their parents’ behavior to the point where they’re acting out.”