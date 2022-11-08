Chris Evans Named ‘People’ Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, Says Mom Will Be ‘So Happy’ [Photo]

Meet the newest Sexiest Man Alive: Chris Evans!

via: Complex

Evans took the honor in stride, saying he’s excited for his mom to find out about her son being bestowed such an honor.

“My mom will be so happy,” Evans, 41, told People. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

He went on to say that being named Sexiest Man Alive will be something he’ll look back on when he’s grown older, and admitted it was all a bit bizarre.

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” he said. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging…It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then…I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

People then followed up with Evans’ mother, Lisa, who said she was indeed proud of her son. “I am not surprised at all,” she told the outlet. “Our family will be beside themselves.”

Evans will soon reunite with his Knives Out costar Ana de Armas for a new Apple TV+ film called Ghosted, which comes out next year. In the meantime, the Captain America leading man has been hard at work relaxing.

“The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas,” he told the magazine. “I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”