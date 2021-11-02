Chris Brown's Ex-Housekeeper Demands $1M Default Judgment In Dog Attack Case

The alleged dog attack that has Chris Brown facing off with a former employee and her sister has new developments.

via: The Blast

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Patricia Avila filed a “statement of damages” with the Los Angeles County Courts — laying out the amount she believes should be handed over by the singer, after her sister suffered a massive dog bite at his Tarzana home.

In the documents, Avila says she is owed $1,000 for “medical expenses” and another $24,000 for “loss of earnings” while hearing from the alleged injuries. But, the massive amount of $1 million is printed on the line of “emotional distress.” A few of the line items have been marked “TBD,” but the total amount currently sits at $1,025,000.

As we reported, Patrica filed a lawsuit against the singer claiming her sister, Maria, was attacked by Brown’s dog while they were cleaning his home. According to the lawsuit, Avila says Brown’s two dogs — Zeus and Hades — were always present on the property while she worked at the home, but here kept in separate rooms while they cleaned. However, on the day in question, Avila says one of them got loose.

The housekeeper claims her sister went into the backyard to “empty a vacuum” when one of the animals “viciously” attacked her. Unfortunately, Avila says her sister was bitten in the face by the Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka. The lawyer in the case pointed out the breed has a long history of being violent towards people.

Photographs of the alleged injuries made their way onto social media, but neither party confirmed the authenticity of the pictures. As you can imagine, they were brutal. “The screams were so bad that it cause (Avila) to immediately run outside, where she found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, Avila claims the dog had “viciously attacked Maria’s face around her eye, there were about 3 to 4 inches of skin missing from Maria’s left arm, and that the dog had violently bitten into Maria’s leg.”

Following the incident, the housekeeper says Maria was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and was forced to undergo two different surgeries to fix the damage. As for Patricia, she says the incident caused her issues as well, saying, she “suffered severe emotional distress including PTSD, insomnia, weight loss, severe anxiety, depression, fear, extreme sadness for her sister, and panic attacks.”

She continued, she is now “reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop reliving the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day.”

In the end, the women claim Chris Bronw filed to give adequate warning of the dangerous conditions on his property. It should be noted, the statement of damages is common in cases like this and doesn’t reveal what might actually be paid, if anything at all.

The case is ongoing.