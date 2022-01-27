Chris Brown Sued for Rape, Allegedly Drugged a Woman on a Yacht

Chris Brown is being accused of violence towards women…again.

According to a new $20 million lawsuit, Chris allegedly raped a woman on a yacht parked at Diddy’s home in Miami.

The accuser, who is named as Jane Doe in the suit, says she’s a professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist.

According to the suit, the woman claims Chris grabbed the phone of a friend she was FaceTiming and told her to come to Diddy’s. She obliged and arrived soon after.

When she arrived, on December 30, 2020, the woman claims Chris approached her and offered her a drink.

She says she went into the kitchen with Chris where he gave her a red cup with a mixed drink. They started talking and he eventually filled her cup a second time.

The woman claims that after the second cup she began to feel “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

She also claims she felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.”

That’s when she says Chris led her drugged-up body to a bedroom where he closed the door, stopped her from leaving, removed her bikini bottoms, and started kissing her.

The woman says she told Chris to stop, but he continued and raped her.

The woman claims Chris ejaculated inside her, jumped up and announced he was “done.”

She claims Chris texted her the next day and demanded she take Plan B. She obliged, but didn’t call the cops. She says she didn’t report the rape because she was a medical student and embarrassed.

She’s suing Chris for $20 million in damages claiming the alleged rape has caused her severe emotional distress.