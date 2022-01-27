Halle Berry on Her Van Hunt Marriage Prank: 'We Are Such A*sholes'

Halle Berry is speaking out about her prank that nearly broke the internet.

via Just Jared:

The 55-year-old Catwoman star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (January 26).

During the appearance, she mentioned the New Year’s Eve prankshe did with boyfriend Van Hunt, making it look like the two just got married, posting a photo, writing “Well… IT’S OFFICIAL!” before adding “It’s 2022!” when fans swiped to the next photo.

“We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar. We were trying to make it back to our room when we passed this little chapel. We think ‘let’s go in here, let’s see what’s inside here,’” she said.

“Nobody got it. After 20 minutes went by we were like ‘we are such a–holes.’ Everybody believes it… so many people don’t swipe. I didn’t know people don’t swipe. Now, I’m never doing swipes again because I know no one looks at the s–t,” she continued.

Watch the interview below.