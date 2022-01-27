Jen Shah Says Jennie Nguyen is ‘Lying' and that She ‘Admitted’ to Sharing Racist Posts Herself

Jen Shah is calling out Jennie Nguyen.

via Page Six:

The “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star called her ousted co-star a liar after Nguyen attempted to blame her racist Facebook posts on her team.

“She’s lying and she already admitted to my face she posted each and every one of those disgusting posts HERSELF,” Shah, 48, alleged in an Instagram comment Wednesday after Nguyen, 44, went live on the app to say she “had a team of people” posting for her in 2020 — despite not being a public figure at the time.

“The fact she brings a Black man on her IG Live just confirms she has not learned nor is she sorry,” Shah continued, referencing Nguyen’s “best friend” Michael, who sat beside her during the livestream.

Shah — who is in the midst of her own scandal, with her fraud trial beginning in March — went on to slam her former castmate’s actions as “Performative Slacktivism at its finest,” adding, “I hope Jennie can do the real work it will take to grow and change her racist, and islamophobic views.”

Bravo fired Nguyen from “RHOSLC” Tuesday over her offensive posts after just one season on the reality show.

The ex-“Housewife” addressed her controversial social media feed and TV ousting during Wednesday night’s Instagram Live.

“I just want you to understand that, during that time, I had a team of people that [were] helping me. Whether they posted [or] I posted, it doesn’t really matter at this point,” she said. “For me, it’s on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted.”

Nguyen’s posts contained phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs,” mocking the Black Lives Matter movement at the height of nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death.

“I know I hurt a lot of people. My viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional, and it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year,” she continued.

Although she called the posts “disgusting,” she reiterated that she is still a “proud” Republican.

“I want you to understand that my political stance, I still support that. I’m very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech, too, and to have an opinion,” she said.

Bravo released a statement the day before saying it was no longer filming with the reality star, who joined “RHOSLC” last year for Season 2.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” the network said in a statement.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

We knew Jennie was lying the minute she put out that first statement.