Chris Brown Says He Recorded 250 Songs for ‘Breezy’ [Video]

June 24 can’t get here fast enough. With Chris Brown’s tenth studio album, Breezy, slated to hit the streets.

via: Rap-Up

The long-awaited project has been over three years in the making and resulted in hundreds of songs. In an interview with Big Boy for BigBoyTV, Chris revealed that he recorded 250 tracks before narrowing it down to 23 for the final tracklist.

“I be having so many songs. I think for this actual project, I had almost 250 songs,” he said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we gotta scale it down and figure out what we gon’ do.’”

He described the process of elimination. “Too many of the songs sound in the same frequency. It’s like a show. You got the beginning, the climax, and then the end,” he said. “But I still want to give my audience at least two or three of the same and not [release] a whole album where every song sounds the same.”

He started recording Breezy at the same time that he was releasing his last album, 2019’s Indigo, which contained 32 tracks and 42 on the extended version.

Chris is known for his prolific output. While promoting his 2017 album Heartbreak on a Full Moon, he revealed that he had 800 songs in the vault. “In my phone alone, right now, I have like 800 songs that nobody’s heard,” he told “Ebro in the Morning.” “Not bragging. It’s just that my work ethic only allows me to stay creative.”

Breezy drops June 24 featuring appearances from Jack Harlow, Anderson .Paak, Tory Lanez, H.E.R., Blxst, Fivio Foreign, and Lil Wayne, who gave Chris “one of the hardest verses.”

“The features that I did have, they’re people that I have a natural, genuine relationship with and people that I feel are very talented,” he said.

On Friday, he dropped his Wizkid collaboration, “Call Me Every Day.” “He’s been my friend 15 years plus,” he said of the Nigerian star. “This time, we made a real, real record.”