Chlöe Was “Convinced” She’d Be With Kendrick Lamar One Day [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Chlöe Bailey recently shared her deep admiration for Kendrick Lamar during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, November 27.

The “Treat Me” singer hopped on social media to chat with fans and discuss the Compton rapper’s surprise sixth studio album, GNX, which arrived last Friday (Nov. 22).

“I have had it on repeat for the past four, five days since it’s been out,” Chlöe told her followers, per REVOLT. The LP hit streaming services with 12 records, including features from SZA, Roddy Ricch, AzChike and several other locals from California. Among the In Pieces artist’s favorite records were “man in the garden,” the Luther Vandross-sampling “luther” and “tv off.”

Chlöe prefaced her comments by clarifying that her admiration for the “Alright” hitmaker wasn’t anything new. “About eight years ago, I had a whole Kendrick phase. Like, I’ve had phases, right?” she explained. “I had a Frank Ocean phase. I had an [FKA twigs] phase. I had a Tune-Yards phase. I had a Kendrick Lamar phase, and I was convinced I was going to be with him.”

She further explained, “I’ve been a die-hard Kendrick fan from day one. So, I haven’t just hopped on the bandwagon now, but I’m happy a lot of people are hoppin’ on the bandwagon. But I’ve been a hardcore Kendrick fan.”

Though Lamar shares two children, Uzi and Enoch, with his longtime fiancée Whitney Alford, a collaboration isn’t out of the question. In fact, the Grammy Award-winner has already teamed up with Chlöe’s mentor and Parkwood Entertainment label head, Beyoncé, on tracks like “Freedom” and “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.”

In August, Chlöe unveiled her sophomore album, Trouble In Paradise. The 16-song collection contained fan favorites such as “FYS” and “Boy Bye,” as well as guest appearances from Halle Bailey, Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih and more.

via: Rap-Up

