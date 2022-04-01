Chlöe Announced The Release Date Of Her Second Single ‘Treat Me’ And Shared Some Revealing Cover Art [Photo + Video]

Last year, Chlöe Bailey debuted the first solo single of her career, “Have Mercy,” produced by Murda Beatz, which shot up to the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following up the success of her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” she’s been on quite a run, most recently collaborating with Gunna on the “You & Me” video, and prepping the release of her second solo song. That track, which she’s already been teasing, is called “Treat Me,” and today she let fans know exactly when it will drop — and shared some pretty bossy single artwork to go along with it.

“TREAT ME DROPS 4/8 y’all ready? make sure you pre-save,” she wrote on Twitter.

Gunna and Chlöe have maintained that they’re not a couple. Well, if that is true that means Chloe is still single, and it sounds like her next song is laying out exactly how she wants to be treated in a relationship.

Keep an ear out for that new single dropping next Friday, April 8.