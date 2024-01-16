'All My Children' Star Alec Musser Died by Suicide, Shotgun to Chest

Alec Musser, known for his role in “All My Children” and a memorable part in the 2010 Adam Sandler comedy “Grown Ups,” cause of death has been revealed.

via: Page Six

Musser died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office press release published Tuesday.

Per the report, Musser’s fiancé, Paige Press, found the late actor “seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor” on the morning of Jan. 13. He was last seen alive the night prior.

“She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911,” the press release also states.

“Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death.”

News first broke last week that Musser had died on Jan. 12 at his home in Del Mar, Calif. He was 50.

His uncle, Robert, also previously confirmed the loss to TMZ, but neither he nor Press elaborated on the circumstances of what led to the death at the time.

Following the announcement, the bereaved fiancé released a heartfelt statement on social media.

“RIP to the love of my life,” Press wrote in a tribute on Instagram on Jan. 13.

“I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

Giving further insight into her emotional state of mind, she added, “Today is the worst day of my life,” before concluding, “We were so happy … You were the best fiancé I could of [sic] ever asked for.”

Aside from Press, Adam Sandler, who co-starred with Musser in “Grown Ups,” also mourned his loss.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man,” the Golden Globe-nominated actor wrote via Instagram on Jan. 13 alongside a pic of Musser in their 2010 comedy flick.

“Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Press wrote in response in the comments section, “Thank you @adamsandler Alec was my fiancé.

“He spoke so highly of you and I know working on grownups was one of the best times of his life. My heart is so broken.”

Musser was best known for playing Del Henry in “All My Children” from 2005 to 2007. He also made appearances on “Desperate Housewives” and “Rita Rocks.”

However, the TV star also made a name for himself in the fitness industry. He was a model and bodybuilder, who was frequently in magazines like Men’s Health.

It did not appear that he was having health issues leading up to his death. Musser’s last Instagram post before he died showed him surfing a big wave, which he captioned, “Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight.”

One fan wrote in the comments section, “How does a 50 yr old, physically fit, healthy guy pass away so suddenly?!? Absolutely tragic.

“May his family find comfort and peace during this absolutely devastating loss. He was so young.”