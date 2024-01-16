Janet Jackson Unveils Summer Tour Dates With Nelly as Special Guest

Janet Jackson will reboot her 2023 Together Again tour for a 35-date summer 2024 North American sequel with support from Nelly.

via: Variety

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will embark on a 35-date run across the United States nearly one year after announcing her highly anticipated return to the road with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2023 tour was the highest selling jaunt of Jackson’s career and featured 36 sold out shows.

The new leg will start on June 4 in California’s Acrisure Arena and includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Cleveland, Brooklyn and New Jersey, with a final end date of July 30 in Arizona’s Footprint Center.

The “Together Again” tour is in celebration of Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and honors the milestones for three of her most critically acclaimed albums: recognizing 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” 30 years of “janet,” and 35 years of “Rhythm Nation.” Nelly will serve as support, showcasing his greatest hits spanning the last two decades.

Tickets will be available with presales that start Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

TOGETHER AGAIN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jun 04 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

Thu Jun 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 08 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Sun Jun 09 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue Jun 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Wed Jun 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Fri Jun 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tue Jun 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed Jun 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Fri Jun 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jun 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Jun 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Jun 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 28 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Jun 29 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jul 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Jul 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Wed Jul 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Fri Jul 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Jul 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Jul 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Sun Jul 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Jul 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Thu Jul 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Fri Jul 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

Sat Jul 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Jul 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center