Janet Jackson Unveils Summer Tour Dates With Nelly as Special Guest

Janet Jackson will reboot her 2023 Together Again tour for a 35-date summer 2024 North American sequel with support from Nelly.
via: Variety
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will embark on a 35-date run across the United States nearly one year after announcing her highly anticipated return to the road with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2023 tour was the highest selling jaunt of Jackson’s career and featured 36 sold out shows.
The new leg will start on June 4 in California’s Acrisure Arena and includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Cleveland, Brooklyn and New Jersey, with a final end date of July 30 in Arizona’s Footprint Center.
The “Together Again” tour is in celebration of Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and honors the milestones for three of her most critically acclaimed albums: recognizing 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” 30 years of “janet,” and 35 years of “Rhythm Nation.” Nelly will serve as support, showcasing his greatest hits spanning the last two decades.
Tickets will be available with presales that start Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
TOGETHER AGAIN 2024 TOUR DATES:
Tue Jun 04 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
Thu Jun 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 08 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
Sun Jun 09 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Tue Jun 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Wed Jun 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Fri Jun 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Sun Jun 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Tue Jun 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Wed Jun 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Fri Jun 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Sun Jun 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue Jun 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wed Jun 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Fri Jun 28 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sat Jun 29 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre
Tue Jul 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jul 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Jul 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Jul 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Wed Jul 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Fri Jul 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Sat Jul 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sun Jul 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Jul 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Sun Jul 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Jul 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
Thu Jul 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
Fri Jul 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
Sat Jul 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Tue Jul 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center