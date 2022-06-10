Chicago Man Rewarded A Car After Saving A Man Trapped On Train Tracks [Video]

Shocking video captured the moment a Chicago commuter leaped into action to rescue an unconscious man who was seen twitching after falling onto the electrified third rail during a fight.

via: BET

According to CBS News, on June 6, the 20-year-old got off at a stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line and saw a nearly unconscious man on the electrified third rail of the tracks. The unidentified man reportedly fell after a fight with another commuter. Both of them fell onto the tracks but one man was not able to get up and was hit by 600 volts of electric shock.

Perry did not see the fight but jumped on the tracks and pulled the man to safety. Perry told CBS News, “I could’ve kept walking, but I was like, you know what? I’m not going to keep walking – because God wouldn’t want me to do that. So I took action immediately.”

According to the Associated Press, due to Perry’s heroism, Early Walker, founder of the anti-violence organization I’m Telling Don’t Shoot, gifted Perry with a 2009 Audi A8 and a $25 gasoline card. Walker said after surprising Perry, “We wanted to literally show our appreciation because we need more people like you. We need more Anthonys in the world.”

“So many times people think these young men are out here doing the wrong thing, but this is just a prime example of how a young man took it upon himself to jump in and do the right thing,” Chicago police Lt. Yolanda Irving said in a statement.

Perry says the vehicle will make his life “way easier” as he’s been taking two buses and a train to get from his home in the South Side neighborhood of Park Manor to his job with Amazon Fresh in Oak Lawn.

Chicago police are currently investigating the incident that led to the two men falling on the tracks.