Cher Denied Temporary Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman | lovebscott.com

Elijah Blue Allman emerged victorious during a conservatorship hearing Monday, this after his mother tried putting him in a conservatorship.

On Monday, the singer’s son appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom (as the the Grammy Award winner appeared via video chat) to discuss her request to act as his conservator. The Messenger was also present.

Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui denied her request for the temporary conservatorship, noting, “I don’t question the motivation behind Cher wanting to [help] her son… however, I do not see sufficient evidence.”

Allman’s trust fund will be distributed on Feb. 1, with Cher’s attorneys alleging that his schizoaffective disorder could leave him in a vulnerable state. “He is surrounded by people that deny the mental illness… we are trying to avoid a situation where his life is at risk,” her attorneys claimed.

“Elijah is thrilled that the court saw he does not need a temporary conservatorship,” his attorney said in a press conference after the hearing, adding that he is open to mediation to resolve the case.

Cher’s legal council also noted that they would be fine with a third party conservator, as she is ultimately not “trying to control her son.”

A general hearing has been set for March 6.

Cher originally filed for a temporary conservatorship in December 2023, citing her son’s alleged mental health and substance abuse issues. In previous court documents, she argued that he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources.”

The singer also spoke out about Allman’s wife Marieangela King in the filing, claiming that she is “not supportive of Elijah’s recovery” and that she “actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”

According to court documents, Allman receives regular payouts from a trust set up by his late father and Cher’s ex-husband Gregg Allman. Attorneys for the singer wrote that she worries that her son uses the money for drugs instead of basic necessities, and argued that she is most qualified to serve as his conservator.

Earlier this month, Judge Uzcategui denied the singer’s request for custody, after Allman and King filed documents stating that he is sober, pays his bills on time and will responsibly handle the trust money. This was reiterated in Monday’s hearing.

King also said that Cher is “categorically unfit to serve” as the conservator, claiming that she is a “manic depressive” and does not drive, cook for herself or get herself dressed. She previously alleged that Cher hired four men to kidnap her husband from their New York City hotel room last year during their anniversary, upon which he was put in treatment.

“[Cher] is not capable of managing her own affairs — let alone those of Elijah,” she wrote, according to Page Six, added that Cher’s personal assistant, Jennifer Ruiz, has “taken over” the her estate and will do the same to Elijah.

Allman has also filed to dismiss his divorce from King.