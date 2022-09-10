Chelsea Clinton Says She Was Friends With Ivanka Trump Until ‘She Went to the Dark Side’ [Video]

Chelsea Clinton says she’s no longer friends with Ivanka Trump, despite being friends prior to Donald’s 2016 presidential run.

via Complex:

During Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Chelsea was asked about Jared Kushner’s new book, Breaking History, in which he claimed Ivanka had reached out to Chelsea shortly after the 2016 presidential election. Kushner, who married Ivanka in 2009, said the former first daughter called Chelsea in an effort to arrange a dinner between the two families. Chelsea confirmed she spoke to Ivanka after Election Day, but didn’t recall any dinner invitation.

Host Andy Cohen went on to press Chelsea about her and Ivanka’s relationship.

“Were you guys, like, real good buddies?” he asked.

“I would say we were friends,” Chelsea said. “I mean, she’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, um but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark side.”

Chelsea appeared on the talk show alongside her mother, Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race. The two were promoting their new docu-series Gutsy, in which they interview trailblazing women from around the world. Gutsy includes conversations with figures like Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, Megan Thee Stallion, and Wanda Sykes. The eight-episode series premiered Friday on Apple TV+. You can check out the trailer below.

The dark side, indeed.

Chelsea Clinton describes how she used to be friends with Ivanka Trump until “she went to the dark side”. pic.twitter.com/taBDyAh7Jc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 9, 2022