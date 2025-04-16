Charlie Wilson Announces R&B Cookout Tour With Babyface, K-Ci, And El DeBarge

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

R&B icons Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci Hailey and El DeBarge are joining to tour the country this year.

The 21-city nationwide trek, kicks off at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Aug. 27 sans DeBarge.

“This tour is unlike anything I’ve done before,” Wilson noted in a statement. “As someone who truly loves R&B, getting to share the stage with my friends Babyface, K-Ci, and El is something I’m really looking forward to. I’ve been performing for so long that my audience isn’t just made up of fans, it really has become a family. Over the years, I’ve come to recognize so many faces, and we’ve grown together through the music. The R&B cookout is gonna be one big family reunion for us and our fans.”

Michael Paran, CEO of P Music Group and co-producer of the tour, added, “The idea for Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour came naturally because of the bond Charlie has built with his fans and the relationships I’ve developed with Babyface, K-Ci, and El. I’ve seen firsthand how their music brings people together like family, laughing, dancing, and reminiscing on early memories. This tour is about more than just great performances. It’s about capturing that feeling— the joy, the energy, and the nostalgia you feel when you’re surrounded by genuine love. Instead of building the perfect cookout playlist, I wanted to bring it to life with some of the greatest songs we’ve shared memories to and grown up on.”

In select cities, fans will be able to experience the all-you-can-eat VIP cookout, which will feature a “curated menu of classic cookout favorites, specialty cocktails, and laid-back vibes inspired by the culture that raised us.”

Pre-sale begins yesterday (April 15) at 12 p.m. local time using the code: cookout. General on-sale starts on Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased on the tour’s official website.

via: Vibe

See the full dates for Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour below.

Aug. 27 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Aug. 29 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion*

Sept. 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 6 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 7 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 12 – New York, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheater

Sept. 13 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sept. 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coast Union Music Park

Sept. 20 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Arena

Sept. 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – United Home Amphitheater

Sept. 26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheater

Sept. 28 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena^

Oct. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park*

Oct. 5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 10 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Oct. 11 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater*

Oct. 12 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

*No El DeBarge

^ No Babyface