Charlie Sheen’s Neighbor Charged with Assault After Allegedly Attacking TV Star in His Home

A neighbor forced her way into the Southern California home of “Two and a Half Men” actor Charlie Sheen and attacked him.

Sheen’s neighbor has been charged with felony assault after allegedly attacking the “Two and a Half Men” star in his home last week, Page Six can confirm.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Electra Schrock with one count of assault with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Per TMZ, who was the first to report the news, the 47-year-old is being held on $75,000 bail pending her arraignment.

Schrock was arrested on Dec. 20 after she allegedly made her way into Sheen’s home by force and began to choke the 58-year-old actor.

Police sources told TMZ at the time that Schrock knocked on Sheen’s Malibu apartment door before ripping his shirt and attempting to choke him when he answered.

Schrock later returned to her home and was arrested by police.

It is unclear what the dispute was about.

Police sources also told the outlet that Sheen had issues with Schrock leading up to the alleged attack.

Sheen reportedly told law enforcement that the woman recently poured an unspecified sticky liquid on his vehicle and dumped trash in front of his door the day before police were called.

While Sheen has not publicly commented on the altercation, the “Wall Street” star told People last week that he was planning to have a “calm” and “sane” Christmas despite the chaos.

“We don’t have 30 relatives flying in. No, it’s pretty calm, pretty traditional, very sane, very comfortable,” Sheen — who co-parents twins Max and Bob with ex Brook Mueller — told the outlet.

“It’s very comfortable. I feel bad for people that experience so much stress during the holidays.”

The actor recently said that Mueller is “not in the picture too much” when it comes to raising their 14-year-old boys. However, a source disputed his claims, telling Page Six that Mueller is a present parent.

“Brooke and Charlie have joint custody and are co-parenting their sons who are attending school in Malibu,” the insider told us.

Sheen also shares daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with ex-wife Denise Richards, as well as Cassandra Jade Estevez, 39, with Paula Profit.