Charlamagne Tha God Regrets Busta Rhymes Disrespect That Led to Heated Confrontation [Video]

Charlamagne Tha God has admitted he regrets the disrespect comments he made about Busta Rhymes that led to a heated confrontation between them.

via: HotNewHipHop

Charlamagne Tha God has had his fair share of beef. Whether it’s Lil Kim, Chanel Westcoast, or the infamous Bird Man Uncle Charla has never strayed away from standing on business. However, rarely do we see a radio personality admit they were wrong. In a recent interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Charlamagne opened up about his beef with rap legend Busta Rhymes. In July 2012, following the BET Awards, the two squared up at a party in Los Angeles, with the altercation making its way to headlines.

Not only that, photos of the incident surfaced online. The pics show the radio personality and Busta both being separated by their camps. According to Charlamagne Tha God, alongside his Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy, he admitted he was being disrespectful as he broke down the ordeal. “Who ran down on me? Busta, Ma$e. Yeah, Busta ran down on me,” Charlamagne told the podcasters. “I was being disrespectful.” “But you know what it was, though, I’ll say this: I wanted to win so bad when we got The Breakfast Club anybody could get it.” While Charlamagne is no stranger to keeping that same energy, he had a different tune regarding his run-in with Busta Rhymes.

Additionally, Charlamagne Tha God admits his wrongdoing and goes into more detail as to what happened that night at the party. “So there was some people, and I apologize for this all the time, just because we have to hold our own icons in high regard. If we don’t respect our OGs, then nobody will,” he said in the interview. Charlamagne goes on to say the issues started when he gave the rap icon Donkey of the Day for rapping over Ye and Jay-Z’s “Otis” beat. Moreover, the radio personality admitted the freestyle was hard (it really was), he was just being an asshole and gave Busta Donkey of the Day for no reason.

“We was at Melanie Fiona’s birthday party in L.A., it was my birthday. I’m there drunk as shit, I see Busta walk in.” Charlamagne Tha God tells Gillie and Wallo. Along with that, he goes on to say that him and Busta share some choice words. After calling the Hip-Hop legend “wack” the pair had to be separated quickly. However, Charlamagne Tha God has apologized and made things right.