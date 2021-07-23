Charlamagne tha God Gets Late-Night Talk Show with Stephen Colbert [Video]

Charlamagne Tha God is making good on his promise to bring more diversity to media.

via: New York Post

Charlamagne tha God is bringing the holy trinity of comedy, culture and social consciousness to Comedy Central with a new talk show, “Tha God’s Honest Truth.”

The weekly broadcast, executive produced by Stephen Colbert, 57, is set for debut Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. EST. Filming will take place in New York City.

“It’s the show I’ve always wanted to do,” said Charlamagne, 43, while announcing the forthcoming project on his syndicated radio morning show “The Breakfast Club” Thursday.

“Tha God’s Honest Truth” will revolve around Charlamagne, real name Lenard McKelvey, and his “culturally fluent take on social issues,” per Variety.

The half-hour program will also feature sketches, interviews and social experiments.

But when Charlamagne’s radio co-hosts tried prodding him for spoilers on his upcoming show this week, the usually unbridled broadcaster refused to spill the beans.

Instead, the former on-air attaché to multimedia personality Wendy Williams, 57, simply responded to probes with a vague, “I can show you better than I can tell you.”

But a press announcement offered fans more details, dubbing the show “redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black” with nothing “off-limits.”

Charlamagne’s Comedy Central debut marks Colbert’s return to the network since his satirically political “The Colbert Report” ended in 2014.

The comedians, both hailing from South Carolina, have enjoyed a working relationship since Charlamagne first appeared on Colbert’s “Late Show” in 2016.

“My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate co-sign in the late-night space and he wouldn’t co-sign no bull—t!” Charlamagne said in a statement regarding his new gig. “We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction. I can feel it!!!”

