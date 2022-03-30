Chance the Rapper Responds to Keyshia Cole Saying He Never Messaged Her Back About a Collab [Photo + Video]

Chance The Rapper has collaborated with a whole host of R&B stars including SZA, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih and R. Kelly, but one singer who has yet to join that list is Keyshia Cole — and she isn’t too happy about it.

via: Complex

After a 2013 tweet from Chance resurfaced, in which he expressed his desire to work with Cole, she responded in a way that implied that Chance ghosted her.

“YO! Anyone who supports my music and is a homie help me out with a tweet that say “ Yo @KeyshiaCole, Chance says hi !” the 9-year-old tweet from the rapper reads.

“Now I get why he shaded me when I texted him about a song,” Cole responded.

Chance then responded to Cole’s tweet, letting her know that she must have reached out to the wrong number. “U musta text someone else,” he replied.

Meanwhile, after releasing his first solo single in over a year with “Child of God,” the Coloring Book rapper told Complex that he’s trying to develop a new “visual language” with his music videos.

“Even though it makes me more vulnerable and it does put a lot of emphasis on what I’m saying, I feel like that’s what I have to offer the most right now,” he said. “I feel like I’ve given a lot of Chance, and I’m still giving a lot of Chance, but now I’m trying to give a little more of ‘The Rapper,’ and let people get what they’re coming for, which is my words.”

Chance also teased that his next project would sound much different from his previous ones.

“Child of God” kickstarted the rollout for Chance’s first album in three years, which could feature additional appearances from Vic Mensa and Smino. Whether Keyshia Cole will also make a cameo remains to be seen.