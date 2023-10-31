‘The Challenge’ Star Nelson Thomas Arrested for DWI 6 Months After Near-Fatal Car Crash

“The Challenge” star Nelson Thomas has officially been charged with DWI for his near-fatal car crash from earlier this year.

via: Page Six

The misdemeanor charge stems from Thomas’ near-fatal March 6 car crash, in which he lost control of his Audi A4 and slammed into a bridge in Austin, Texas, causing the vehicle to become totaled and burst into flames while he was trapped inside.

One of the police officers dispatched to the scene claims in court documents obtained by Page Six that Thomas, 34, had “bloodshot, glassy eyes” after being rescued by Good Samaritans and admitted to consuming “2-3 mixed alcoholic drinks” prior to the incident.

After Thomas was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, the officer spoke with him again and “detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” according to the documents.

Thomas then failed a field sobriety test, leading the officer to place him under arrest at the hospital.

However, the documents state that the reality star was “released from custody when it was discovered the treatment for his injuries would take longer than expected.”

Police subsequently obtained a search warrant for the toxicology results from Thomas’ medical treatment, which showed a blood alcohol content of 0.178 percent, more than double the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Thomas was taken back into custody on Sept. 28 and smiled while posing for his mugshot. He later posted $5,000 bond.

He is due in court on Nov. 16.

Thomas’ attorney, Angela Tabares, did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

However, Tabares noted in previous court documents that her client has been “dealing with a serious medical condition in which he does not have full mobility of one of his legs.”

Thomas first revealed on March 14 that he had been “involved in a car accident,” writing on Instagram that he was “grateful” to be alive but had “a long road to recovery.”

The “Are You the One?” alum shared photos of his gruesome injuries at the time and extended gratitude to Minnesota Vikings player K.J. Osborn, who helped save him from his burning car.

Thomas then shared on Sept. 27, one day before his arrest, that he was facing a potential ankle amputation due to the severity of his injuries.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to report the news.