SZA Says She Initially Thought Drake “Sabotaged” Her Vocals On “Slime You Out”

Apparently, Nicki Minaj isn’t the only woman in music harboring resentment toward Drake over his latest solo album, For All The Dogs.

via: Vibe

SZA has revealed her displeasure with Drake choosing to use the first draft of her vocals on the final version of their collaborative “Slime You Out” single. The singer says the move prompted her to ponder whether she was being “sabotaged” by the rap star.

On Monday (Oct. 30), the Grammy Award winner appeared on the Wall Street Journal’s November cover as part of the magazine’s Innovator’s issue. She spoke on a myriad of topics, including the pair’s chart-topping hit from Drake’s For All The Dogs album. During the interview, she expressed her insecurity over the vocals that Drake chose to use on the album, pointing out that she recorded a second version of her vocals due to not feeling the first draft was sonically adequate.

“I just handed in the first draft to Drake, and he’s putting it on his album,” the 33-year-old recalled. “I’m scared because I handed in [the] second vocals, and he didn’t use that. And now I’m like, ‘Are you trying to sabotage me?’ I know that’s not true,” she revealed. “I literally know that’s not true, but that’s how bad I feel about my first draft. When things come from an effortless space, I almost can’t enjoy it.”

Released ahead of For All The Dogs, “Slime You Out” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, bringing Drake one record shy of tying Michael Jackson’s record for most No. 1 singles on the chart by a male soloist. Despite this, the track also received its share of backlash.