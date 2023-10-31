Ray J Willing To Fight Kodak Black After Diss, Claims To Have Evidence Of Donald Trump Story [Video]

Ray J is not backing down from Kodak Black even after the latter threatened violence against him.

via: HipHopDX

The “One Wish” singer said Kodak needed “help” following his recent Drink Champs interview and claimed he had “no guidance and respect” during a visit to Trump’s house, prompting the rapper to threaten to “beat him up.”

Ray J rose to Kodak Black’s challenge and offered to run the fade with him on Instagram Live on Monday (October 30), even saying that he hopes it will help the “Super Gremlin” hitmaker “get his shit together.”

“No, he don’t want no real fade,” he said. “He talking about he gon’ beat me up. Bro, if you don’t cut it out […] You a street n-gga, right? You’re a rapper? Well, let’s take the fade since you said you gon’ beat me up. Since you went all the way left with it.

“And what’s crazy is, I feel like you gotta win the fight. So in order to win the fight, what you gotta do? You gotta train your body, right? So you getting your body right, so you getting back in shape, you getting your shit together, right?”

He added: “So at the end of the day, it’s a win-win for everybody. And I’ll do that just so this n-gga can [get back healthy].”

Ray J then claimed that he has footage that backs up his claims about Kodak Black’s behavior at Donald Trump’s home, but said he needs to “get approval from Pastor [Darrell] Scott” before sharing it.

“It ain’t nothing bad, it’s just like a n-gga stunting and shit, just doing the most,” he said of its contents.

A video has since resurfaced of Kodak and Ray J attending a dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in March 2022, although it doesn’t show the former acting out. It’s also unclear if it’s the same footage that Ray J was referring to.

Page Six reported at the time that Ray J brought Kodak to the event as his “plus-one,” and introduced the rapper to Trump after he commuted his prison sentence in one of his final acts as president.

The spat between the pair was sparked by a comment Ray J left on Akademiks’ Instagram page, underneath a video of the rapper’s Drink Champs interview in which he displays slurred speech and erratic mannerisms.

“Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good,” Ray J wrote. “This ain’t the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude.

“I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct.”

Kodak Black fired back in an Instagram Live rant on Sunday (October 29), during which he threatened to beat up Ray J while refuting his Trump story.