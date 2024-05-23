Chaka Khan’s Daughter Claims Diddy Once ‘Got In’ Her Mom’s Face, Had His Security ‘Jump’ Her Teen Brother | lovebscott.com

Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira Milini Khan, said she is celebrating Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “demise” following the release of surveillance footage showing him beating Cassie.

Indira unearthed her mother’s alleged experience with Combs by commenting on the disgraced music mogul’s apology video on Instagram Tuesday, May 21. Combs, 54, originally posted the video on Sunday, May 19, after disturbing footage of him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, in 2016, surfaced on CNN.

“I’m glad this is happening to you,” Indira, 51, wrote underneath Combs’ apology video, before she detailed an alleged incident between him and Chaka, 71.

“You got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic,” she wrote.

Indira added that when her brother, Damien Holland, now 45, tried to intervene, Combs’ security guard allegedly “jumped” him. Holland was 19 at the time, Indira said.

PEOPLE reached out to representatives for Combs for comment. Chaka’s representative had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The surveillance video of Combs attacking Ventura was published by CNN on Friday, May 17.

via: People

