Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Suit To Be Displayed At National African American Of History and Culture Museum [Photo]

Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther suit from the 2018 Marvel film will go on display next year at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

via: BET

According to NMAAHC’s official Instagram page, the all-black costume will be a part of their upcoming exhibition, “Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures. ”

“This exhibition will investigate Afrofuturist expression through art, music, activism and more, and explore Afrofuturism’s historic and poignant engagement with African American history and pop-culture,” NMAAHC captioned their IG post in part.

“From the enslaved looking to the cosmos for freedom, to popular sci-fi stories inspiring Black astronauts, to the musical influence of Sun Ra, @outkast, @janellemonae, P-Funk and more —this exhibition covers the broad and impactful spectrum of Afrofuturism.”

Other objects on display include Octavia Butler’s typewriter, Nichelle Nichols’ Star Trek uniform as the character Lt. Nyoto Uhura and Nona Hendryx’s space suit-inspired costume worn while performing with LaBelle.

“Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures” will be on view in the museum’s Bank of America Special Exhibitions Gallery from March 24, 2023, through March 2024.