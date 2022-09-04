Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award

Wakanda Forever. Chadwick Boseman’s spirit lives on.

via: Complex

On Saturday, the late actor’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award at the Creative Arts ceremony in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Boseman was nominated for the outstanding character voice-over performance category for playing Star-Lord T’Challa in an episode titled, What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? The accolade is Boseman’s first Emmy nomination and first time winning.

Ledward addressed the audience, “When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording—everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication.”

“And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future—particularly with everything he spoke about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time,” she added. “You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if,’ unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it’s me?’”

She ended, saying, “Thank you so much for the honor — Chad would be so honored, and I’m honored on his behalf.”

Other nominees for the award included Julie Andrew for Bridgerton, Maya Rudolph for Big Mouth, Stanley Tucci for Central Park, F. Murray Abraham for Moon Knight, Jessica Walter for Archer, and Jeffrey Wright for What If…?

Although Boseman tragically passed away in 2020 from colon cancer, his work still lives on in the MCU. Ryan Coogler is helming the next installment of Black Panther, which will not see a recasting of Boseman’s role as T’Challa, and instead, will choose to tell the story without him.