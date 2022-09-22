Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Issues Apology , Officially Suspended for 2022-2023 Season

The Celtics have officially suspended Ime Udoka for having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a female staffer.
News of his possible suspension surfaced earlier in the week. The team has yet to name his replacement.
Assistant Joe Mazzulla is expected to serve as interim coach.
Following the suspension, Ime issued an apology.
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said in a statement. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”
We bet he is sorry — especially after getting flamed on the internet all day for cheating on Nia Long.