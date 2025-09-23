Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

When You Celebrate Bisexuality Day, It Shows Love Beyond Labels

Published 6 hours ago

Celebrate Bisexuality Day
Credit: Pexels/Ronê Ferreira

Celebrate Bisexuality Day, also known as Bisexuality Visibility Day, happens every Sept. 23. The day honors bisexual people and their experiences. It highlights the diversity of attractions and the ways people love. Bisexual people can take space, claim their identities, and share their stories. Allies can listen, show support, and celebrate alongside them.

The Origins of Celebrate Bisexuality Day

According to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the day began in 1999. Activists Wendy Curry, Michael Page, and Gigi Raven Wilbur wanted bisexual people to have visibility beyond general LGBTQ+ celebrations. They chose Sept. 23 as a day of pride, education, and community. Their goal was to combat biphobia, expand recognition, and give bisexual people a chance to honor their identities.

At the time, bisexuality often went unnoticed in mainstream conversations. Even in queer spaces, it carried stigma. Curry, Page, and Wilbur challenged that silence. They created a day for bisexual people to find solidarity and a sense of belonging. More than twenty years later, their work continues to inspire community and visibility around the world.

How Allies Can Show Support

Celebrate Bisexuality Day is not only for bisexual people. It also shows how communities can uplift them. Support starts with listening. Ask bisexual friends what visibility means to them and let their answers guide your actions.

Media can help. Sharing TV shows, films, and books with bisexual characters challenges stereotypes. Stories like “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Leah Johnson or shows like “Heartstopper” give authentic portrayals. Highlighting these stories shows how culture shapes understanding.

Allies can act in everyday conversations. Speak up when someone repeats myths, such as the idea that bisexuality is a phase or that attraction only counts in certain contexts. Small corrections make a difference. These moments help create spaces where bisexual people feel safe and affirmed.

Institutions can also play a role. Workplaces and schools can share resources, host discussions, or organize educational events to mark Celebrate Bisexuality Day. Showing visibility in these spaces proves inclusion is intentional. Some organizations rolled back inclusive celebrations during the Trump administration. Taking action now affirms a commitment to equity and recognition for bisexual employees and students.

Love Beyond Labels
love is love
Credit: Pexels/Shamia Casiano

When you celebrate this day, you show that bisexuality does not need defending. Celebrate Bisexuality Day honors people who live openly and embrace love in all its forms. It reminds us that joy and recognition belong to every identity.

The community deserves visibility, recognition, and the freedom to celebrate on its own terms. On Sept. 23, Celebrate Bisexuality Day calls on everyone to show up in support and honor the people who live this truth every day.

How do you mark Celebrate Bisexuality Day? Share your thoughts in the comments.

