Cause of Death Finally Determined for Actor Cody Longo

Former “Days of Our Lives” star Cody Longo died from years of hard drinking … according to the medical examiner.

via: Parade

The actor, who was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas, on February 8, died of long-term alcohol abuse, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ. The manner of death was listed as natural due to “chronic ethanol abuse.”

Longo’s wife, Stephanie, sent police to the house that day after becoming concerned when she couldn’t reach him. With no answer at the door, officers kicked it in.

According to the report, Longo’s body had already begun to decompose when he was found in bed, surrounded by alcohol bottles.

The autopsy confirms what family members suspected at the time of the 34-year-old’s death: that a relapse ultimately claimed his life. The actor had struggled with his addiction for years and had just been to rehab the summer before his death.

After his death, his wife told TMZ that Longo had been working to better himself for his children. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” she said.

In addition to his wife, the late actor is survived by 7-year-old daughter Lyla Lou Alia, 5-year-old son Elijah Christiano, and a 1-year-old son whose name doesn’t appear to have been announced as of yet.

Longo, who also went by Cody Anthony, according to IMDB, also had brief stints on Days of Our Lives back in 2011 and Nashville in 2016.