Casanova Shares 'Terrified' Confession From Behind Bars Amid 15-Year Prison Sentence

Casanova recently shared an update on Twitter from prison, confessing that he is “terrified of how loneliness brings me a twisted kind of comfort.”

via: HipHopDX

The embattled rapper — who is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence — took to Twitter on Friday (August 18) to share some insightful, yet harrowing, ruminations from his cell.

“I am terrified of how loneliness brings me a twisted kind of comfort,” he wrote, seemingly in reference his time in solitary confinement.

I am terrified of how loneliness brings me a twisted kind of comfort. — CASANOVA (@CASANOVA_2X) August 19, 2023

Casanova received 188 months behind bars from U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern in June, with the judge calling him a “high-profile leader of a vicious street gang.”

“Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release.

“At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout. Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion.”

He added: “Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

Casanova was the 12th defendant to be sentenced in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang case, with five other defendants pleading guilty and awaiting sentencing.

His accused crimes include a shooting in Florida in July 2020, a robbery in New York City in August 2018 and conspiracy to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

The rapper’s girlfriend Swaggy Jazzy publicly declared her loyalty to him following his sentence.

“I love you baby,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “We gon walk that shit down!”

But even prior to his “terrified” confession, Casanova already seemed to come to terms with his fate.

The Brooklyn rapper took to Twitter just one day after his sentence to post a brief yet defiant message to his followers, writing: “Everything to the chin, Nothing to the heart. I GET IT NOW. I hope that don’t go over ya heads.”