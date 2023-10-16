Cardi B Strikes a Pose in SKIMS Campaign: It ‘Makes Me Feel Snatched Yet Comfortable’ [Photos]

Cardi B is bringing her modeling A-game.

via: Billboard

The “Bongos” rapper stars in the photo campaign for SKIMS’s Cotton Collection released on Monday (Oct. 16).

“I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection,” Cardi said in a statement. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”

The campaign features Cardi in fan-favorite pieces from SKIMS’ Cotton Collection with a few updates, including new branded waistbands, new cuts and new colors.

The new pieces will be available in seasonal green and off-white, but they probably won’t be in stock for long. The collection drops on Oct. 19 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Click here to shop what’s still available — or sign up to join the waitlist for early access.

SKIMS’ Cotton Collection campaign was shot and directed by photographer and longtime SKIMS collaborator Vanessa Beecroft. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear, loungewear and lingerie brand has tapped other rappers and singers for its campaigns, including Nelly Furtado, Ice Spice, SZA and Snoop Dogg.