Cardi B Shows Off The Beats By Dre Studio Buds As Only She Can In An Ear-Catching New Ad [Video]

Cardi B shows off the new Beats By Dre Studio Buds+ as only she can in an ear-catching ad.

The 41-second ad finds Cardi showing off the capabilities of the new tech as she answers phone calls and browses a corner store for ginger ale.

An official press release for the earphones describes the product as “delivering balanced sound and enhanced features for both iOS and Android users.” Enhanced features include three new acoustic vents that improve audio precision, upgraded microphones, a voice-targeting algorithm, and a new acoustic architecture that enables high-quality call performance.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats and Apple Music, talked about their latest product, gushing about its new state-of-the-art tech.

“As our fastest-selling product ever since its launch, Beats Studio Buds are beloved earphones for so many people around the world and we’re thrilled to be taking them to the next level,” said Schusser. “With beautiful new colors to choose from and vast improvements to Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency, call performance and battery life, Beats Studio Buds + deliver an unmatched combination of fashion and function for both iOS and Android consumers.”

Beats Studio Buds + are available to order on Wednesday (May 17) and are available in three colors: Black/Gold, Ivory, and Transparent.

Cardi B recently made waves for voicing her opinion on the state of female rap. The entertainer detailed how a rapper’s fanbase dictates a certain degree of success at their record label and how much they’re pushed.

“The record labels are putting money behind the girls that people listening to,” she began. “As a result, different artists are coming up faster than others. The labels only go with who’s getting the most listens, who are getting the most plays, who are people watching more. You can not blame nobody for that, you can’t blame no machine for that. You can’t blame nothing for that. Labels are only going to put money behind artists that people are listening to.

“You can’t hate on nobody else’s come up,” she went on. “‘Cause everybody going to be like, ‘Huh, the label’s putting more money behind this…’ They do analytics. Whoever the people are listening to, they’re going to put money behind it.”