Cardi B Shares Advice For Anyone Considering Butt Injections [Video]

The rapper warned her fans to do research and listen to doctors before getting any cosmetic procedures.

The “WAP” rapper is sharing some tips for women who want to get Brazilian butt lifts. Taking to Instagram Live, Cardi explained how she is often approached for surgery advice and is happy to help.

“I feel like all the celebrities and a to of bad bitches always come to me for surgery advice,” she said. “A lot of them be in my DMs and I love it because I’m the type of person that if you ask me for help and I f**k with you, I’ma gonna help you.”

Cardi admitted that she got a nose job (“I had my daddy’s nose. That shit had to fu**in’ go”) before warning her followers to do their research before going under the knife.

“Before you get your BBL done, juice for two months. You literally have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” she said. “If a doctor say your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever the f**k, don’t do it. You’re gonna have to live with your fat or your flat ass. Don’t ever risk it.”

If you do decide to go forward with the procedure, Cardi recommended drinking beet or carrot juice or coconut water prior to surgery.

“You have to be extremely healthy. Like, bitch, if your heart is beating a little bit too fast or too slow, you better not get on that fu**ing table.”

She advised going to a “surgeon consultant” before getting the operation done. Cardi said there’s “a lot of maintenance” involved and warned of the risks post-surgery like fibrosis and depression.

She said there’s no shame in wanting to get surgery, but you should know what you’re getting into. “There’s a lot of girls that will never be content with what they have,” she added. “Ain’t nothing wrong with it. If you want to tweak something, you want to fix, ain’t nothing wrong with that.”

Cardi has never bene shy to discuss her cosmetic procedures, recalling her own experience with breast implants and butt injections.

“When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done.”

Just recently, Cardi traveled to the Dominican Republic to get her “body right.” “I just did a little trip to DR,” she told “The Breakfast Club.” “They do the best job.”