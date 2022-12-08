Wendy Williams Slams Reports Claiming Son Was Evicted From $2M Apartment Due To Her Losing Fortune [Photo]

News came out that Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his Miami apartment in September.

via: AceShowbiz

Wendy Williams is setting the record straight. The former “The Wendy Williams Show” host has responded to reports stating that her son Kevin Hunter Jr. was kicked out of his $2 million apartment in Miami because she lost her fortune.

The 58-year-old gossip queen’s publicist Shawn Zanotti confirmed to The Neighborhood Talk that Kevin Jr. being evicted from his apartment has “nothing to do” with her client “losing her fortune.” Shawn further highlighted that the former TV daytime queen is currently under conservatorship and cannot release funds without getting approval.

“At this point, Wendy is under a conservatorship that was ordered by a federal New York judge,” Shawn said in a statement. “All expenses must be cleared by her guardian via the courts. There is a process where her expenses have to go through being verified and cleared before being paid.”

Shawn went on to say that sometimes that process can take a while, which unfortunately could cause her to miss payment deadlines, such as her son Kevin’s rent. “Wendy’s hands are tied and there is really nothing she can do right now. It’s a process that tends to go beyond the deadline of certain invoices. She, honestly, can’t do anything about that,” she stated. “It’s really sad how some outlets take headlines and misconstrue information just to get clicks and likes.”

In legal documents obtained by The Sun earlier this week, it’s stated that Wendy, who forked over $100,000 for Kevin Jr.’s apartment, failed to pay the rent in February. In his statement, Kevin Jr. cited her failing health as the reason for being unable to make the lavish rent. “My mom went through some health issues that put the court in control of her finances,” he said, adding that “all of the financial support that she always gave stopped,” including his housing.