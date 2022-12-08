Say What Now? Florida Man Charged With Battery After Slapping Police Horse’s Butt

A Florida man is facing charges after police said he assaulted a police horse.

via: Complex

According to police in St. Petersburg, 27-year-old Alisha Lalani was charged with battery on a police horse after he slapped a police horse’s butt with an open hand around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Two officers were patrolling the area on horseback when they noticed the man approach them with one arm raised. He was promptly arrested after striking the animal. Evidence indicated that he wasn’t under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he slapped the horse’s behind.

“The defendant walked up behind my partner who was also riding a police horse. … I observed the defendant then with his open hand slap the rear of my partner’s police horse,” the arrest report states, per the Miami Herald. “The defendant immediately looked at officers and stated that he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to hit the horses.” Battery on a police horse is a first-degree misdemeanor. A similar incident with another Florida Man happened in 2017, per the Associated Press, when a 29-year-old man slapped a horse on the butt and attempted to flee the scene.

While this is certainly one of the stranger Florida Man stories in recent months, it’s by no means the only one to involve the harassment of an animal. Earlier this month, it was reported that 36-year-old Chad Mason was arrested on charges including sexual activity with an animal after he had sex with a dog in front of people and then damaged a church nativity scene.