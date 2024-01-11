Cardi B Scores Small Victory Ahead of Trial Over Alleged Assault On Female Security Guard

Four years after rapper Cardi B faced a lawsuit from a security guard, the legal battle continues as Cardi pushes for the dismissal of multiple claims before the upcoming trial.

Cardi B convinced a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss one of the claims brought in the lawsuit filed by a female security guard over an alleged 2018 assault.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court granted a motion brought by the rapper over the false imprisonment claim included in the alleged victim Emani Ellis’ lawsuit.

In addition, the court pushed the trial date from February to April.

As we previously reported, in 2020, Ellis said she was working her job as security at a medical building when she noticed Cardi at the property.

Ellis said she approached the entertainer and asked to take a photo. The suit claimed Cardi became upset by the request and an argument erupted.

Sources close to Cardi claimed she was pregnant with her daughter Kulture at the time and had yet to announce the news to the world.

Ellis said the rapper struck her in the head, face, and body. The lawsuit claimed Cardi spit on the security guard and used “multiple profanities and racial slurs against [Ellis] who is African American.”

After the incident, Ellis claimed Cardi and her team called up the medical building. The security guard accused Cardi of using her “celebrity status” to get her fired.

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages. Cardi denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit.

In her response, Cardi accused Ellis of provoking the acts “about which she complains.” She accused Ellis of assault and said her actions were done in self-defense.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Cardi asked the court to ban certain evidence and testimony from the upcoming trial. She asked that the jury not be allowed to hear about any past altercations she had with third parties unrelated to the case.

The entertainer argued that any testimony that pertained to other alleged acts, “which occurred at different times and places and involved other people and circumstances should be excluded because, by law, such evidence cannot show that [Cardi] acted similarly on this single occasion with [Ellis].”

“What may have happened between Defendant and others at different times and locations and under other circumstances has nothing whatsoever to do with the single 60-90 second incident alleged by Plaintiff on February 24, 2018,” Cardi’s motion read.

In addition, Cardi asked that the jury not hear about her net worth unless she is found liable for the alleged assault. The judge has yet to rule on her requests.

On top of the lawsuit, Cardi is dealing with her split from husband Offset.