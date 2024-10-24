Home > NEWS

Cardi B Says She’s Hospitalized Following ‘Medical Emergency’ as She Cancels Festival Performance

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Cardi B will no longer be performing at ONE MusicFest 2024 this weekend.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the “Up” rapper announced she was canceling her performance at ONE Musicfest this weekend due to a medical emergency.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE Music Fest,” Cardi, 32, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love yall,” she concluded.

Cardi did not provide further details on the medical emergency. In August, however, she revealed that she felt “paralyzed” and “couldn’t move for two days straight” after she had a “freak accident” that almost led to a pregnancy loss.

“I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little,” the “I Like It” singer explained in a conversation on X Spaces. “I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass.”

Upon falling, she “felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn’t get up really.”

She later found out that she “tore a ligament” in her pelvis and it was “right where” her baby’s head was.

“I dilated and I was having contractions for every two minutes for a whole 24 hours,” she said. “So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn’t move for two days straight.”

The rapper’s festival cancellation comes one day after she spoke out against her estranged husband Offset in a series of since-deleted posts on X.

via: People

